Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Raised to $82.00

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2023

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JACK. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen restated a market perform rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.06.

Jack in the Box Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $77.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $54.80 and a twelve month high of $94.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total transaction of $39,585.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $631,241.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jack in the Box news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $39,585.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,241.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $26,044.14. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,536 shares in the company, valued at $841,721.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,177 shares of company stock worth $358,825. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,706,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth $55,268,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 4,575.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 307,248 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,580,000 after acquiring an additional 207,183 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.