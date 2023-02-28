Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Raised to $82.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JACK. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen restated a market perform rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.06.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $77.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $54.80 and a twelve month high of $94.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.15.

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total transaction of $39,585.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $631,241.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Jack in the Box news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $39,585.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,241.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $26,044.14. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,536 shares in the company, valued at $841,721.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,177 shares of company stock worth $358,825. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,706,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth $55,268,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 4,575.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 307,248 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,580,000 after acquiring an additional 207,183 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

