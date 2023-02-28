Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $460.00 million-$475.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $450.96 million. Itron also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.70-$1.10 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Itron from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron Trading Down 5.3 %

ITRI opened at $51.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 1.34. Itron has a twelve month low of $39.38 and a twelve month high of $60.61.

Insider Activity

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.90 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Itron will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $74,168.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,104,744.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $74,168.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,104,744.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $42,625.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,241 shares of company stock valued at $449,899 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Itron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Itron by 31.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Itron by 73.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Itron by 314.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.