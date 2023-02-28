Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Up 6.5% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $55.47 and last traded at $55.11. 231,126 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 230,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.74.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Itron from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Itron from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $78,092.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,380,610.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,179.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,451 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $78,092.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,380,610.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,241 shares of company stock worth $449,899 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,741,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 345.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 889,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,979,000 after purchasing an additional 689,990 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Itron by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,793,000 after buying an additional 435,870 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,846,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,519,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.16.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

