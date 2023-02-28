iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IHI. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 36,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 567.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 201,751 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,319.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 241,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,399,000 after buying an additional 86,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $51.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.82. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $62.55.

