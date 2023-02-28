iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 742.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,812,000 after acquiring an additional 506,132 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 38,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $111.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.87.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

