iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,710 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $400.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,321,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,423. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $464.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

