iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 1.2% of CVA Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23,653.4% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,891 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $217,139,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 208.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,576,000 after purchasing an additional 817,014 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,250,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,912,000 after acquiring an additional 491,552 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $261.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,987. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.98. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $277.04.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.