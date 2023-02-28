iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Holdings Reduced by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.36% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $19,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 68.5% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SOXX stock opened at $408.43 on Tuesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $287.82 and a 12 month high of $501.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.57.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.062 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

