iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Stake Lifted by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 522.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $230.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.08. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.70.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

