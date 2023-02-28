iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IWM traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,362,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,385,199. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $212.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.01.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

