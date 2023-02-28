iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $120.14

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $120.14 and last traded at $118.90, with a volume of 538252 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.71.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,299,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,919,000 after purchasing an additional 121,271 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,321,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,092,000 after purchasing an additional 316,210 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,378,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,092,000 after purchasing an additional 343,265 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,994,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,220,000 after purchasing an additional 73,206 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,025 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

