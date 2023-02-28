iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,121,532 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 126% from the previous session’s volume of 940,774 shares.The stock last traded at $20.05 and had previously closed at $19.88.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average of $16.94.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EUFN. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,265,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,187,000 after acquiring an additional 21,818,150 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 432.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,098,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,914,000 after buying an additional 4,141,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 227.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 733,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,864,000 after buying an additional 509,500 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,367,000. Finally, LFS Asset Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,012,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

