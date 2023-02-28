iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,121,532 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 126% from the previous session’s volume of 940,774 shares.The stock last traded at $20.05 and had previously closed at $19.88.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average of $16.94.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF
About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (EUFN)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.