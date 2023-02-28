iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) Trading Up 0.6%

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY – Get Rating) shares were up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.49 and last traded at $35.46. Approximately 37,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.23.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMHY. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $695,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter.

