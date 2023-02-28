iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Up 419.8% in February

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, an increase of 419.8% from the January 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUSB. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $425,000.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SUSB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.79. The stock had a trading volume of 109,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,347. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.79. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $25.22.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

