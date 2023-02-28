iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) is Fiduciary Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 395,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,248 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $32,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $80.99. 1,394,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,254,139. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $84.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

