iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJP) Trading Up 0.5%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJP – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.09 and last traded at $61.09. 61 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.81.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 13.52% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

