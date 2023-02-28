Invitation Homes Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 20,061 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 871% compared to the typical volume of 2,067 put options.
NYSE:INVH traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.52. 1,096,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,172,062. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.09. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $44.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.89.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.74%.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on INVH. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.
Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
