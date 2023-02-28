Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for February 27th (ALLY, ASM, ATRC, BG, BKNG, CHT, CM, COLL, CW, DDD)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, February 27th:
Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Bunge (NYSE:BG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Eaton (NYSE:ETN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Globe Life (NYSE:GL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Teekay (NYSE:TK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating.
Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Tennant (NYSE:TNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
