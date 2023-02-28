Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.25% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XLG. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,403,000 after buying an additional 48,758 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 130,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,124,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 115,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 34.5% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 95,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,622,000 after purchasing an additional 24,398 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XLG stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $291.69. 7,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,748. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $288.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.17. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $260.46 and a 1-year high of $359.26.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

