Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Fiduciary Planning LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.4% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $147.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,299,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,072. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.87. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $161.24. The stock has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

