Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Inuvo Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:INUV opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39. Inuvo has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.12.
Inuvo Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inuvo (INUV)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.