Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INUV opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39. Inuvo has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Inuvo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.