International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Lowered by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,701 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $18,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,658,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,812,000 after buying an additional 93,773 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,935,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,235,000 after buying an additional 255,499 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,107,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,150,000 after buying an additional 1,221,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in International Business Machines by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,028,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,400,000 after buying an additional 453,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

NYSE:IBM opened at $130.49 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.98 billion, a PE ratio of 74.14, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 375.00%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

