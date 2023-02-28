Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.

Inter Parfums Trading Up 0.2 %

IPAR stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,449. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $64.52 and a 52 week high of $123.39.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Insider Transactions at Inter Parfums

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $53,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $91,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $750,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $53,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,063 shares of company stock worth $6,471,551 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 101.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 79.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inter Parfums

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.