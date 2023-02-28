Insider Selling: Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CAO Sells 10,818 Shares of Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 10,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $948,414.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,535,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Workiva Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:WK traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.20. The stock had a trading volume of 520,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,461. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $124.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.63. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -50.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.20. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 1,024.28% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $143.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.22 million. Analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workiva

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Workiva by 86.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Workiva during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Workiva by 75.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Workiva during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

About Workiva

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

