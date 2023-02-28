Insider Selling: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) COO Sells 5,034 Shares of Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total transaction of $1,447,123.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,258,153.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.29. 1,510,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,201. The company has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $298.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $228.50 and a 12-month high of $325.19.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,720,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,298 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,377,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,253 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $707,950,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,342,112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,223,563,000 after acquiring an additional 826,959 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,961,000 after acquiring an additional 652,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on VRTX shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.10.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.