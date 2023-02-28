Insider Selling: Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) CEO Sells 66,666 Shares of Stock

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $539,994.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,650,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,769,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Vertex Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VTNR traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.47. 11,691,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,457,285. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $18.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VTNR shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.90 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.91.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vertex Energy
Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.
See Also
