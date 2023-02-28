Insider Selling: Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) CEO David Martin Roberts sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $421,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,025,466.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Martin Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, David Martin Roberts sold 25,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $427,250.00.

Verra Mobility Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Verra Mobility stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.04. 5,390,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,581. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.21. Verra Mobility Co. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $17.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Verra Mobility

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRRM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,679,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,617,000 after acquiring an additional 796,360 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 7.6% in the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 11,791,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,240,000 after purchasing an additional 837,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,741,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,592,000 after purchasing an additional 329,023 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,459,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,336,000 after purchasing an additional 84,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,133,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,989,000 after purchasing an additional 237,239 shares in the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments.

