Insider Selling: TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Director Sells 5,934 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) Director David Weill sold 5,934 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $455,078.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $766,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
TransMedics Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX traded up $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.07. The stock had a trading volume of 752,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,098. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $81.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 12.11 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -62.37 and a beta of 1.54.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 38.77% and a negative return on equity of 36.39%. The company had revenue of $31.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. TransMedics Group’s quarterly revenue was up 224.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMDX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.
About TransMedics Group
TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransMedics Group (TMDX)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.