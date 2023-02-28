Insider Selling: TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Director Sells 5,934 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) Director David Weill sold 5,934 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $455,078.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $766,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX traded up $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.07. The stock had a trading volume of 752,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,098. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $81.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 12.11 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -62.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 38.77% and a negative return on equity of 36.39%. The company had revenue of $31.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. TransMedics Group’s quarterly revenue was up 224.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in TransMedics Group by 643.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMDX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.