Insider Selling: The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) CEO Sells 24,841 Shares of Stock

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $2,135,580.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,933,559.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Timken Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Timken stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.59. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $87.86.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TKR shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKR. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Timken in the 2nd quarter worth about $811,000. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Timken by 369.1% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Timken by 15.9% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 104,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in Timken by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

Recommended Stories

