Insider Selling: Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Sells 3,565 Shares of Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) EVP Kevin Maddock sold 3,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $15,472.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,460 shares in the company, valued at $284,096.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Rimini Street Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of RMNI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.25. 254,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,963. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $375.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Rimini Street by 14.2% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,235,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,736,000 after acquiring an additional 525,840 shares during the last quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Rimini Street by 4.6% in the second quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 4,183,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after acquiring an additional 183,095 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rimini Street by 39.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,572,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,566 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rimini Street by 18.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,343,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after acquiring an additional 510,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Rimini Street by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,156,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,509,000 after acquiring an additional 60,751 shares during the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

