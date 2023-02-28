Insider Selling: Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Insider Sells 89,105 Shares of Stock

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) insider Alex Maloney sold 89,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.24), for a total transaction of £534,630 ($645,143.00).

Shares of LRE traded up GBX 12.50 ($0.15) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 614.50 ($7.42). The stock had a trading volume of 474,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,152. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 633.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 567.63. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 342.40 ($4.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 670 ($8.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.02, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of £1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.40, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Lancashire’s payout ratio is currently -56.60%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LRE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.64) to GBX 660 ($7.96) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 785 ($9.47) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.05) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, February 13th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 710 ($8.57) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.64) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 665.57 ($8.03).

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

