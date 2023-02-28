Insider Selling: Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Insider Sells 89,105 Shares of Stock

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) insider Alex Maloney sold 89,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.24), for a total transaction of £534,630 ($645,143.00).
Lancashire Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of LRE traded up GBX 12.50 ($0.15) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 614.50 ($7.42). The stock had a trading volume of 474,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,152. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 633.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 567.63. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 342.40 ($4.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 670 ($8.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.02, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of £1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.40, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.60.
Lancashire Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Lancashire’s payout ratio is currently -56.60%.
Lancashire Company Profile
Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.
