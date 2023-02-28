Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Sells 5,202 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CFO Cary Baker sold 5,202 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $664,399.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,057 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,240.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Friday, February 10th, Cary Baker sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.54, for a total value of $602,700.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Cary Baker sold 404 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $48,710.28.

On Friday, December 16th, Cary Baker sold 306 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $33,604.92.

Impinj Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PI traded up $1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.01. The company had a trading volume of 448,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,293. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $142.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -132.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Impinj by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Impinj by 5.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Impinj by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Impinj by 2.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Impinj by 16.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.