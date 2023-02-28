Insider Selling: Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) CFO Sells 3,332 Shares of Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 3,332 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $64,507.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,696 shares in the company, valued at $400,674.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Apostolos Zafolias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, Apostolos Zafolias sold 2,266 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $43,937.74.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNK traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,543,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,006. The company has a market capitalization of $820.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.07. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.22.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.22 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 48,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 18,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on GNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

