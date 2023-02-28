Insider Selling: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) EVP Sells 3,692 Shares of Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $267,448.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,306,123.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

CDAY traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,929. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.93 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.76. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.23 and a twelve month high of $79.66.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,250,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,691,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,796 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,196,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,456 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 909.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,659,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,591,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,105,000 after purchasing an additional 658,046 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Ceridian HCM

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDAY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.64.

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.