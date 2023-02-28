Insider Selling: BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) EVP Sells 2,291 Shares of Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $210,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $920,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BancFirst Stock Up 0.3 %

BANF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,986. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.09. BancFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $75.00 and a 12 month high of $118.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.08 and its 200-day moving average is $94.55.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BancFirst

A number of analysts have recently commented on BANF shares. StockNews.com cut BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BancFirst from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BancFirst by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in BancFirst by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in BancFirst by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in BancFirst by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in BancFirst by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.