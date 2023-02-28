Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells 8,614 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $1,402,445.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,061,133.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,420,276.32.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.75, for a total value of $1,591,436.50.

On Monday, February 13th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.36, for a total value of $1,510,551.04.

On Monday, February 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.23, for a total value of $1,492,203.22.

On Friday, February 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $1,447,841.12.

On Friday, January 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total value of $1,392,539.24.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $1,276,422.52.

On Monday, January 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $1,327,072.84.

On Thursday, January 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $1,240,416.00.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $1,111,550.56.

Atlassian stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $164.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,555,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,571. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $321.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Atlassian by 8.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,252,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,544 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,943,000 after buying an additional 3,623,862 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $983,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,990 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,422,000 after buying an additional 2,095,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,928,000 after buying an additional 397,595 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Macquarie downgraded Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.11.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

