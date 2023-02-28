Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells 8,614 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $1,402,445.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,061,133.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,420,276.32.
- On Wednesday, February 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.75, for a total value of $1,591,436.50.
- On Monday, February 13th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.36, for a total value of $1,510,551.04.
- On Monday, February 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.23, for a total value of $1,492,203.22.
- On Friday, February 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $1,447,841.12.
- On Friday, January 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total value of $1,392,539.24.
- On Wednesday, January 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $1,276,422.52.
- On Monday, January 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $1,327,072.84.
- On Thursday, January 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $1,240,416.00.
- On Tuesday, January 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $1,111,550.56.
Atlassian Stock Up 1.3 %
Atlassian stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $164.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,555,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,571. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $321.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.29.
Institutional Trading of Atlassian
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Macquarie downgraded Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.11.
Atlassian Company Profile
Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlassian (TEAM)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.