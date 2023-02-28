Insider Selling: Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) CFO Sells 1,297 Shares of Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) CFO Brian Poff sold 1,297 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $135,277.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,907,049.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Poff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, Brian Poff sold 598 shares of Addus HomeCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $62,281.70.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.64. 204,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $73.65 and a 52 week high of $114.99. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

ADUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Further Reading

