Insider Selling: ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Major Shareholder Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $24,440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 13th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,007,160 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,064,440.00.
Shares of ACVA stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $12.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,056. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.83. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.52. ACV Auctions Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $15.70.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACVA shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of ACV Auctions to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.
ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.
