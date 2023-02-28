Insider Buying: Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) CEO Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,833,940.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Woodward Stock Down 1.3 %

WWD traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.00. 455,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,374. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.47. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.26 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.98.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.88 million. Woodward had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Woodward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Institutional Trading of Woodward

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 12.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 28.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 11.9% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 41,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.