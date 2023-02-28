Insider Buying: Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND) Insider Buys 1,660 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2023

Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MNDGet Rating) insider Enrico (Ric) Buratto acquired 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$12.00 ($8.11) per share, with a total value of A$19,923.32 ($13,461.70).

Monadelphous Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Monadelphous Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monadelphous Group Limited, an engineering group, provides construction, maintenance, and industrial services to resources, energy, and infrastructure industries in Australia, Chile, Mongolia, China, Papua New Guinea, and internationally. It operates through Engineering Construction, and Maintenance and Industrial Services divisions.

