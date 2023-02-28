Insider Buying: Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) Insider Acquires 1,621 Shares of Stock

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA – Get Rating) insider Mary Padbury acquired 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$98.73 ($66.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$160,044.57 ($108,138.22).

Mary Padbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 16th, Mary Padbury acquired 101 shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$102.20 ($69.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,322.00 ($6,974.32).

On Thursday, December 15th, Mary Padbury sold 1,600 shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$100.00 ($67.57), for a total transaction of A$160,000.00 ($108,108.11).

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous Interim dividend of $1.75. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.79%.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

