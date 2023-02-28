Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.77 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 36.37% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Ingevity updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:NGVT traded down $7.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.92. The stock had a trading volume of 151,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.81. Ingevity has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $90.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.51.

In other news, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $66,631.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,651.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ingevity news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,639 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $127,792.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,490.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $66,631.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,651.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

