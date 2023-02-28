Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) Shares Up 12.3%

Information Analysis Incorporated (OTCMKTS:IAIC – Get Rating) rose 12.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $4.28. Approximately 215,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 560% from the average daily volume of 32,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

Information Analysis Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.83 million, a P/E ratio of 107.03 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Information Analysis

(Get Rating)

Information Analysis, Inc provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration.

