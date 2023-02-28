Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRW) Short Interest Up 794.4% in February

Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 794.4% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Independence Stock Performance
Shares of ACQRW stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02. Independence has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.65.
