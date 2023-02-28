Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by Meixler Investment Management Ltd.

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,390 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMO. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 428.4% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,948 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 31,577 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 133,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $431,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,331,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 115,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 49,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.33.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.26. 131,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,874. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $39.95 and a 1-year high of $58.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.3298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.15%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

