Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Short Interest Update

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 477,800 shares, an increase of 1,503.4% from the January 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 694,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Imperial Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

IMBBY stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,756. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.04.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Imperial Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.5843 per share. This is an increase from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.