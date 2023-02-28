Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Trading Down 3.9%

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.19 and last traded at $8.34. 78,235 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 214,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

Immatics Stock Down 1.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.01. The company has a market cap of $649.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immatics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMTX. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,888,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,472,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Immatics by 1,414.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 529,325 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,311,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Immatics by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 618,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 374,863 shares in the last quarter. 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

