iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) is Fermata Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 300,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,255 shares during the period. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $10,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 43,066.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DBMF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.44. The stock had a trading volume of 65,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,345. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $35.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.33.

