IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target Raised to $14.00

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 23.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IMAX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on IMAX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of IMAX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.57 million, a PE ratio of -46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.38. IMAX has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $21.04.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $98.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.97 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 7.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that IMAX will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Denny Tu sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $103,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,421 shares in the company, valued at $162,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in IMAX by 4.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 706,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,367,000 after buying an additional 27,207 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in IMAX during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in IMAX by 40.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 19,226 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in IMAX by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in IMAX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

