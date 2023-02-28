Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Upgraded to Neutral by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Iluka Resources Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of ILKAY stock opened at $34.63 on Friday. Iluka Resources has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $45.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.63.

Iluka Resources Company Profile

Iluka Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands products. It operates through the following segments: Jacinth-Ambrosia (JA), Cataby (C), Sierra Rutile (SRL), Mining Area C (MAC), and United States (US). The AUS segment comprises the mining operations at Jacinth-Ambrosia located in South Australia, and associated processing operations at the Narngulu mineral separation plant in mid-west Western Australia.

